Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-18 11:26 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Sen. Warner Says He’ll Vote Against CR & All 4 DC Area Senators Will, Too

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-03-13inBreaking News

 Thursday, March 13 — Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner, in a conference call with media today, confirmed that he will vote against the continuing resolution proposed by Republicans to fund the federal government until the fall. He said that three other D.C. area senators, including Virginia’s Sen. Tim Kaine and Maryland senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks will also vote against it, though he conceded that, after a “spirited” Democratic caucus meeting today, a number of other Democrats will vote for it. 

     “The Republican resolution is on very different terms than what was agreed to,” he said. “There has been no input from the GOP on it, veteran services are being cut very deeply and there are gratuitous, mean-spirited cuts to funds for the District of Columbia. The cuts to police, teachers and Metro will result in more crime in the District.” He said that he hopes, however, that some Republican lawmakers will “find the courage to vote for what they know is right.”

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Field of 6 Set for F.C. Council’s Fall Race

As the deadline passed this Tuesday for candidates seeking ballot status for this November’s Falls Church City elections, F.C. Registrar David Bjerke announced that a total of six candidates have

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!