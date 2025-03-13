Sen. Warner Says He’ll Vote Against CR & All 4 DC Area Senators Will, Too

Thursday, March 13 — Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner, in a conference call with media today, confirmed that he will vote against the continuing resolution proposed by Republicans to fund the federal government until the fall. He said that three other D.C. area senators, including Virginia’s Sen. Tim Kaine and Maryland senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks will also vote against it, though he conceded that, after a “spirited” Democratic caucus meeting today, a number of other Democrats will vote for it.

“The Republican resolution is on very different terms than what was agreed to,” he said. “There has been no input from the GOP on it, veteran services are being cut very deeply and there are gratuitous, mean-spirited cuts to funds for the District of Columbia. The cuts to police, teachers and Metro will result in more crime in the District.” He said that he hopes, however, that some Republican lawmakers will “find the courage to vote for what they know is right.”