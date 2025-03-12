Murder on the Nile performed at Trinity School at Meadow View in Falls Church

Picture is the cast. The play was performed by the 12th grade Class on March 7 and 8 at 7:00 pm at Pozez Jewish Community Center, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA
Photo: Patty Whelpley, co-director of the play.
Picture is the cast. The play was performed by the 12th grade Class on March 7 and 8 at 7:00 pm at Pozez Jewish Community Center, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA
Photo: Patty Whelpley, co-director of the play.
Tuesday, June 17—Today, the deadline for candidates in the November 2025 Falls Church City Council election to file, Council member
A day after using a dominant second half to pull away from Christiansburg in the State Semifinals, the Meridian High
PALMYRA, VA — Meridian High School’s boys soccer team captured the VHSL Class 3A State Championship today with a decisive
What a performance! On Friday, June 13, 2025, at Fluvanna County HS in Palmyra, the Meridian boys’ soccer team dominated
The arts are under intense attack nationally by the Trump White House, but the arts are alive and well in
For my “Front-Page History” series, today we are looking at headlines from June 10, 1958. There was quite a mix
Tuesday, June 17—Today, the deadline for candidates in the November 2025 Falls Church City Council election to file, Council member Debora Schantz-Hiscott has announced that she will not seek election
A day after using a dominant second half to pull away from Christiansburg in the State Semifinals, the Meridian High School boys’ soccer team was right back on the field
PALMYRA, VA — Meridian High School’s boys soccer team captured the VHSL Class 3A State Championship today with a decisive victory over Western Albemarle. The win secures Meridian’s place at
What a performance! On Friday, June 13, 2025, at Fluvanna County HS in Palmyra, the Meridian boys’ soccer team dominated Christiansburg with a jaw-dropping 6–1 victory, booking their spot in
Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!