Beyer Response to NTSB Preliminary Report on DCA Crash

March 12, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Representative Don Beyer, who represents a Northern Virginia district in the U.S. House that includes National Airport (DCA), today issued the following statement after the release of the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) preliminary report on the January 29th accident at DCA between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a UH-60 Army helicopter:

“I thank the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for their diligent work investigating the tragic accident at National Airport that claimed 67 lives on January 29. The preliminary findings released by the NTSB provide a clearer understanding of the events that led to this horrific incident, including alarming data that raises significant concerns about the airspace and flight routes near National Airport.

“While we await the forthcoming full investigation and report, I am glad to see the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) take immediate actions to address these initial concerns. We owe it to those we lost and their loved ones to not only find out why this happened, but also to make sure we take all the necessary precautions to enhance aviation safety and ensure this never happens again.”