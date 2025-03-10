Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-16 12:55 AM
Top Washington Post Columnist Resigns, Accusing Publisher of Killing Piece 

FCNP.com

2025-03-10

(From NPR by way of the Nieman Lab)

Monday, Mar. 10—Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus announced her resignation today with the following statement, “Will’s (Lewis) decision to not…run the column that I wrote respectfully dissenting from Jeff’s (Bezos-ed.) edict – something that I have not experienced in almost two decades of column-writing – underscores that the traditional freedom of columnists to select the topics they wish to address and say what they think has been dangerously eroded.” — Post columnist and Associate Editor Ruth Marcus.

