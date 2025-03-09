George Mason Women’s Basketball Is Dancing! Claim First Atlantic 10 Championship, Secures Historic NCAA Tournament Berth!

HENRICO, Va. – March 9, 2025 – The George Mason University women’s basketball team made history today by capturing their first-ever Atlantic 10 (A-10) Championship with a commanding 73-58 victory over 4 seed Saint Joseph’s University at the Henrico Sports & Events Center. This monumental win propels the Patriots into their first NCAA Tournament appearance, marking a significant milestone in the program’s 51-year history.​

From the outset, George Mason exhibited exceptional poise and determination. Senior guard Paula Suárez delivered a dominating performance, leading all scorers with 23 points. Redshirt sophomore forward Zahirah Walton added 19 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore guard Kennedy Harris added 11 points to the Patriots’ tally. ​

The Patriots set the tone early, concluding the first quarter with a 19-14 lead. Despite a resilient effort from Saint Joseph’s, which saw the game tied at 27-27 by halftime, George Mason’s explosive third quarter proved decisive. The Patriots outscored the Hawks 26-12 in that period, shooting an impressive 90.9% from the field, effectively seizing control of the game. ​

Head Coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis, reflecting on the team’s journey, stated, “This victory is a testament to the hard work, resilience, and belief that our players have demonstrated all season. Achieving our first A-10 Championship and earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament is a historic moment for George Mason women’s basketball.”​

The Patriots’ defense was instrumental in their success, limiting Saint Joseph’s to a 33.3% shooting percentage and forcing crucial turnovers. George Mason also showcased their prowess on the boards, narrowly outrebounding the Hawks 35-34. ​

This championship culminates a record-breaking season for George Mason, during which they achieved a program-best 27-5 overall record and a 14-4 mark in conference play. Their historic run through the A-10 Tournament included decisive victories over Saint Louis and Davidson, leading up to today’s triumph over Saint Joseph’s.

With their A-10 Championship secured, the Patriots now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament. The team eagerly awaits Selection Monday to learn their seeding and first-round opponent, ready to continue their historic journey on the national stage.​

