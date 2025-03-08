700+ Show Up at ResourceFair Seeking Jobs, Services

Saturday, March 8 — Over 700 Northern Virginians, including many laid off federal employees, jammed into a hall at the Skyline area’s Wakefield High School today to explore a myriad of options presented by governments and government agencies of all regional jurisdictions.

“It is heartbreaking to see so many people needing help right now,” said Falls Church City Council member Marybeth Connelly. She, Mayor Letty Hardi and council member Laura Downs took turns at the City of Falls Church table, where participants were told 14 full time positions are open.

City department heads and staffers were on hand for the full day, and many pieces of information were provided.