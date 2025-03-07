Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-13 12:37 AM
Meridian Boys, Girls Basketball Well-Represented In End-Of-Season Honors

Picture of Ryan McCafferty

Ryan McCafferty

2025-03-07

            It’s been another successful season on the hardwood for both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Meridian High School, with the girls finishing 17-6 (13-3 in District play) while the 27-0 boys are set to compete in the State Semifinals at Hopewell on Friday. Both teams earned plenty of attention from the awards committee as well, and their All-District and All-Region honors were announced on Tuesday.

            The girls earned two All-District First Teamers in Nora Stufft and Ellie Friesen, while Charlotte Lieu made the Second Team. Stufft additionally made the All-Region First Team, while Friesen was selected to the Second Team.

            The boys, in the midst of what remains at the moment a perfect season, received even more recognition. Jarrett Jardine, John Lyman, Isaac Rosenberger, Will Davis all made the All-Regional First Team, while John Alverson made the Second Team. Jardine and Lyman made the All-District First Team as well, with Rosenberger earning a Second Team slot. Finally, head coach Jim Smith was named both the Regional and District Coach of the Year.

