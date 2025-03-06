Our Man In Arlington – 3-6-2025

By Bill Fogarty

“Arlington is probably destined to become the largest city in the State, despite anything we may wish to do about it.”

These words were spoken not in 2025, and not even in 2005. This quote came from the chair of the Arlington County Board in 1942. The Board chair, Edmund Campbell, was setting the stage to change our county form of government to a city council structure.

The debate about governance structure in Arlington continues to this day. Looking back at history, one might say that Campbell was clairvoyant. Arlington does look like a city and act like a city. But should it be governed like a city? That debate is alive and well in 2025. A quick look at history might provide some perspective.

In 1942 the most powerful person in Arlington, Judge Walter McCarthy, formed a “Charter Commission” to explore incorporating as a city. It took three years for the Charter Commission to make its recommendation to incorporate.

Arlington’s representatives in the 1946 Virginia General Assembly drafted legislation to allow for a city incorporation. However, amendments after amendments were quickly proposed by Arlington’s various civic organizations, led by the Arlington County Civic Federation.

The Civic Federation has a long history of making recommendations to the County’s governance structure. In 1930 the Civic Federation supported legislation for the election of board members every four years. In 1938 the Civic Federation changed its mind and proposed staggered terms, which was approved by a voter referendum of 1,539 to 1,487 for approval.

Politics being what it is, the Civic Federation in 1946 lobbied the state legislature to get rid of staggered terms. Various groups asked for other amendments, including an increase in the number of elected officials, from five to seven board members. Another group pushed for the right to have a voter referendum for an elected school board.

In the end, the city incorporation proposal died a swift death in 1946. But a thread throughout Arlington’s history indicates that our governance structure is often debated.

As just one example, take a look at the year 1958. In the first few months, one finds out that the County Board chair recommended biennial elections; the Arlington Democratic Executive Committee proposed an increase in the number of board members to seven, and the creation of districts for the members; the Civic Federation nominated nine of its members for an advisory group for the County Board to study possible changes; and the president of the Chamber of Commerce proposed doing away with the County Board entirely and setting up a professional three member commission.

While these issues pop up every so often, here we are in 2025, with no changes since1938, but with the possibility of change again up for debate.

As noted in last week’s column, Delegate Patrick Hope has obtained approval of a bill that allows for a voter referendum on three issues: (i) to allow an expanded board; (ii) to create geographic districts; and (iii) to elect a board chair (in effect, a mayor). The bill as approved is not immediately effective and needs to be approved again next year. Even if the bill is passed next year, as a practical matter the County Board is the gatekeeper, as it would have to vote to allow a voter referendum.

Do any of the three possibilities make sense for Arlington? Is it time to let the voters make the decision, or is it appropriate for the County Board to be gatekeepers?

It has been 83 years since Edmund Campbell acknowledged a need for changes in governance. Perhaps it is time to allow for a voter referendum, much like the 1940s, when an elected school board became a reality due to a voter referendum.

There will be community conversations on these matters in 2025. Keep an eye on who is controlling these conversations.