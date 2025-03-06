Extraordinary Times

This is the kind of period when true leadership is called for and often emerges. It is distinguished from lip service and fair weather friendshiping.

There is nothing to indicate that the Trump-Musk administration across the river has any intention of letting up its campaign to dismantle America and destroy the western alliance, so this is not a situation where we take cover and wait for the storm to pass. Any indication of acquiescence only invites more abuse.

As Jane Fonda stated in her memorable speech at the Screen Actors Guild awards a couple weeks ago, “Woke means only that you give a damn.” The same with DEI. This administration’s “shock and awe” is not going to stop short of dismantling everything that’s been done in the name of democracy and good will since 1934, when Social Security and other life saving measures were instituted in the midst of the Great Depression to save millions of lives.

There were pro-fascists then who opposed FDR’s New Deal to put the country back to work. They were the ones who supported the idea of using the U.S. military to break up the “Bonus Armies” of World War I veterans who were descending on Washington to collect the payments they were promised in order to survive.

The cruelty behind the moves to use lethal force to prevent average people from getting what is owed them is astonishing, but it’s always been with us and only now has it gained a measure of ascendancy. We believe it will only be a temporary ascendancy, but that is something that the people of this nation will decide by their willingness to stand up and fight, or not.

In the case of Falls Church, we have the benefit of a local government that is close to its people and that has demonstrated its willingness to stand with its constituents when push comes to shove. This will now be tested.

We are looking to see our local government respond effectively to this current crisis with emergency measures that will free up resources its population is likely to need as things progress. It will be time for breaking the rules, in the form of thoughtfully modifying them, to address very real needs of very real people, including of those who live here, who may be coming here seeking help or refuge, and those around us when their needs are not being met by their local jurisdictions.

Modifying “business as usual” to address this situation is the order of the day. The City needs to be drawn closer and the public informed and urged to buy in to changes that only times like these require. As with anything, there will not be 100 percent agreement, but true leaders do not fear rolling with even a slim majority.

We’ve no specific proposals yet. But they need to be in formulation. Everything from unprecedented foreclosures to mass hunger may confront us, maybe sooner than later.