Beyer On Trump Tariff Chaos: “Trump Is Jerking Around The Entire Continent Of North America Right Now”

March 6, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), who serves as Senior House Democrat on Congress’ Joint Economic Committee (JEC) and is a member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade, issued the following statement today after President Trump paused tariffs on some imports days after he announced them, for the second time in two months:

“Trump is jerking around the entire continent of North America right now, it’s stupid and it has to stop. Today there are businesses that don’t even know if the goods they trade in are subject to Trump’s tariffs. Everything Trump does on trade seems designed to maximize chaos and uncertainty.

“This inane back-and-forth will impose severe economic costs on our nation as we lose credibility with our trading partners. Across the country businesses are delaying decisions, investments, and hiring, because they don’t know what this administration will do and they simply can’t trust that Trump won’t pull the rug out from under them. All of this is bad for the economy, which is being reflected in worsening outlooks for growth, job creation, inflation and obviously the stock market.

“Trump keeps touching the hot stove and unfortunately Republicans are refusing to do the smart thing which is to turn off the damn stove.”

Beyer is the co-lead, with Rep. Suzan DelBene, of legislation to rein in Donald Trump’s abuses of International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariff authorities, and the sponsor of forthcoming legislation to provide urgently needed oversight of presidential tariff authorities under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. He recently released a Joint Economic Committee report titled “Trump’s Tariff Plans Will Drive Up Costs For The Average American Family Between $1,600 And $2,000 Per Year.”

Rep. Beyer serves on the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade, and is Chair of the New Democrat Coalition Trade Task Force.