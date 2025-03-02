Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-08 3:19 AM
Capital One Arena Filled In Tribute To Skaters Slain in Plane Crash

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-03-02inNews

Sunday, March 2 — Today a capacity crowd at the Capital One Arena in downtown D.C. assembled to remember and honor the victims of the Jan. 29 plane crash that claimed 67, many young figure skaters, their families, coaches and friends from Northern Virginia.
The moving tribute included many current and former ice skating stars who performed.
Photo:
THE MOMENT when over 20,000 lit up Capital One Arena with cell phones to kick off today’s event.

