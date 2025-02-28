Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-05 5:18 AM
VIRGINIA DELEGATION BLASTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AGENDA TO RELOCATE FEDERAL WORKERS

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-02-28inNews

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA), and U.S. Representatives Bobby Scott (D-VA-3), Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11), Don Beyer (D-VA-8), Jennifer McClellan (D-VA-4), Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA-10), and Eugene Vindman (D-VA-7) released the following statement blasting the Trump Administration’s agenda to relocate offices and bureaus out of the National Capital Region:

“We’ve already seen President Trump try to shrink the federal workforce by executing illegal mass firings, politicize the federal workforce by nominating political hacks who will side with Trump over our Constitution, and now, we’re seeing him try to relocate the federal workforce by ripping federal workers and their families from our communities. Not only do Virginia’s 140,000 federal workers dedicate their careers to serving their fellow Americans—they make countless other contributions to the Commonwealth. They worship in Virginia churches, send their kids to Virginia schools, and support Virginia businesses. They have made Virginia their home, and Virginia is better for it. We won’t stand idly by while they are kicked around and forced to uproot their lives and their families—we will do everything we can to stop that from happening, just like every leader in Virginia should.”

