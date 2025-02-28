George Mason Mens Basketball Pull Away From Fordham Late In Foul-Heavy Slog

After seeing their 11-game winning streak finally come to an end against VCU last weekend, the 21-6 George Mason University men’s basketball team returned to EagleBank Arena on Wednesday night to take on the visiting Fordham Rams. A win for the Patriots would clinch a top-two regular-season finish in the Atlantic 10, while more importantly helping Mason’s case for a postseason tournament bid.

Jalen Haynes scored the opening basket for the Patriots, but they would fall behind 2-7 early on before Haynes converted again on a tip-in. K.D. Johnson hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 12 and then a breakaway layup minutes later to give the Patriots the upper hand, and the home team would control the remainder of the first half. Mason took a 28-20 lead on a Darius Maddox three and a Woody Newton layup extended the advantage to double digits, and even after a few late Fordham baskets, the Patriots would head into the halftime break ahead 32-24.

The second half didn’t get off to the most optimal start for Mason, as Haynes was assessed a technical foul on the opening possession and Fordham scored a quick eight points to even the score. Mason was blanked for nearly the first five minutes of the period, but on the plus side, the Patriots were able to quickly get Fordham into foul trouble as they entered the bonus with 15 minutes still remaining and the double bonus not long afterwards. Some sloppy Fordham turnovers led to additional easy points for Mason, and after being tied at 34, an 8-3 run put the home team back in control.

Both teams would get plenty of practice at the free throw line in this one, with Fordham also entering double bonus territory barely midway through the second half, and though Mason maintained the advantage, the Rams stayed within striking distance and came back to tie on a few occasions. But they were never able to jump back ahead, and after GMU led 58-57 in the closing minutes, five straight points from Haynes kickstarted a 10-0 run to put this one away. The Patriots would end up winning by a final tally of 74-64, with the two teams combining to attempt 71 foul shots.

“That was an exhausting game,” head coach Tony Skinn said to open his postgame presser. “You just have to remind yourself that somebody else lost.”

Haynes, who fouled out in the final minute, led all scorers with 25. Maddox (14), Brayden O’Connor (12), and Johnson (10) all entered double figures as well, while Japhet Medor had 22 for Fordham.

“I’d like for us to play better in certain moments,” Skinn added. “There were a bunch of little things we could’ve done better that could’ve made that a different game. Then again, most teams when they play like that, they lose.”

Mason will now look to play a much cleaner game this weekend, when they travel to Pittsburgh to play Duquesne on Saturday afternoon.