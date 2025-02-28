Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-05 5:17 AM
F.C. Police on Scene Of Major Accident on Rt. 29

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-02-28

Thursday  Feb. 27  — This afternoon a large contingent of Falls Church and other police and first responders were on the scene of a major auto accident on N. Washington (Rt. 29) by the Columbia Baptist Church.
    According to reports, it knocked out power to the neighborhood, including the F.C. City Hall.
    No report of injuries immediately available.

