A Penny for Your Thoughts February 27, 2025

“I am certain that after the dust of centuries has passed over our cities, we, too, will be remembered not for our victories or defeats in battle or in politics, but for our contribution to the human spirit.” Those timeless words, etched onto the majestic marble walls of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, capture the long-ago vision of President Kennedy. They provide a direction, not only for American arts and culture, but for the diverse populations that now add to the many layers of our national “quilt,” a variety of creativity and enthusiasm which even Mr. Kennedy might not have anticipated.

That hopeful direction appears to have ground to a halt with the announcement earlier this month that President Donald J, Trump had fired the Center’s chairman and Board of Trustees and installed himself as the chairman of the board. Never mind that Mr. Trump proudly bragged that he has never attended a Kennedy Center performance but asserted that too many “woke” shows were being presented there. Following his appointment of eight Floridians, four New Yorkers, and a Texan (as far as I could tell, none of the new appointees has any local arts connections) to the board of trustees, several planned shows were cancelled or pulled out of their scheduled dates this season.

The arts should be a thrill, not a frill, to paraphrase former Congresswoman Barbara Jordan (D-TX), but the Trump announcement sent seismic shivers throughout the arts community here and around the country. The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and other arts programs often are on the chopping block during difficult budget times, but no one ever anticipated that the Kennedy Center would be thrown into the mix. So far, at least, no mention of Elon Musk’s “woodchipper,” but there is grave concern that the new board of trustees, under the direction of their new chairman, will restrict or reduce the classical and innovative arts programs that are the hallmarks of the Center.

An artist’s talent is their profession, not a hobby. They rely on their “output” – a role on stage, a painting on a wall, a pottery container, handcrafted jewelry, a book of poetry, a musical composition – for their livelihood. The “human spirit” that President Kennedy spoke of so eloquently is embodied in all artists, no matter the medium. Artists give us an opportunity to look at life, and art, from different perspectives. We may not like some of those perspectives, as Mr. Trump has indicated in his own narrow universe, but as our horizons are broadened by art, it becomes easier to understand and appreciate other approaches to art.

For the most part, though, artists must rely on audiences and donors for support. Local, state, and federal funding helps, but is limited, and often the first budget item to be cut. Large donors have contributed millions to the Kennedy Center, and to other arts groups, but we all can be patrons of the arts, especially for our local arts groups. Ticket prices usually don’t cover the costs of a performance; that’s where donors and sponsorships are crucial. The DMV region hosts many local arts groups that you can check out. ArtsFairfax (https://artsfairfax.org) is an umbrella organization for numerous Fairfax County artists and awards grants each year to support local art. The Providence Players (www.providenceplayers.org) presents professional productions nearby at the James Lee Center, 2855 Annandale Road. “Steel Magnolias” is being presented by Creative Cauldron (www.creativecauldron.org) right now in its new location at 127 East Broad Street in Falls Church. The Artisans United (https://augallery.org) gift shop in the Fred Packard Center, 4022 Hummer Road in Annandale has gorgeous handmade gifts for any occasion and is well worth a visit. Every local high school has a drama department that yearns for audiences, especially as the spring musical season approaches. And you can plan now to attend the free summer concert series at many Fairfax County parks (donations accepted at https://fairfaxparkfoundation.org).

As chaos in the new Administration continues, it is impossible to forecast what comes next. One thing is sure – the arts inspire, contribute to the human spirit, and tame the savage beast. And the arts need our support, as audience members, customers, and donors. Let’s ensure that the arts thrill, and support them with our dollars. It’s a great investment in our community!