Trump Moves Toward Mass Federal Job Reductions

According to the Associated Press today, “federal agencies must develop plans to eliminate employee positions, according to a memo distributed by President Donald Trump ‘s administration that sets in motion what could become a sweeping realignment of American government.”

The memo expands the Republican president’s effort to downsize the federal workforce, which he has described as bloated and impediment to his agenda. Thousands of probationary employees have already been fired, and now his administration is turning its attention to career officials with civil service protection.

Agencies are directed to submit by March 13 their plans for what is known as a reduction in force, which would not only lay off employees but eliminate the position altogether.

This comes as the Washington Business Journal is reporting that no less than 2.1 million square feet of office space in the immediate D.C. region is vulnerable to early lease termination agreements.