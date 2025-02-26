Police Investigate Series of Sexual Batteries

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 — The City of Falls Church Police Department is investigating a series of sexual batteries that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, February 25, 2025 and seeks possible additional victims or witnesses to the crimes.

On February 25, officers were dispatched to four separate but similar reports of assault that occurred between approximately 8:55 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. In these incidents, an unknown suspect approached each victim from behind, groped their buttocks or genitals, then fled the scene on foot. The victims were adult females, fully clothed, and outside at the time of their assault. The incidents occurred in the 300 block of Grove Ave., the 100 block of E Broad St., the 400 block of W Broad St., and the 900 block of W Broad St., on either a sidewalk or in a parking lot.

The suspect is described as a young adult male with a slim build, between 5’0” and 5’5” in height, wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a black face mask, light-colored shoes, and carrying a light-colored sling bag or messenger bag. No other descriptors of the suspect are available at this time.

There may be additional incidents that have not been reported to police. Detectives are currently canvassing the area for further evidence and ask for any possible witnesses or nearby property owners with surveillance or doorbell cameras to contact the Police Department.

The community can expect an increased police presence in the areas of the reported assaults. The City of Falls Church Police Department reminds community members of the following safety tips when traveling on foot:

Be aware of your surroundings and the people around you at all times.

Stay alert and undistracted.

Walk in well-lit, high-traffic areas.

When possible, walk with another person or group of people.

If you see something suspicious, call 911 in an emergency or 703-241-5050 (TTY 711) in a non-emergency.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident or has information is asked to contact Detective B. Miranda at 703-248-5319 or bmiranda@fallschurchva.gov, or call the City of Falls Church non-emergency line at 703-241-5050 (TTY 711).