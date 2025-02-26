Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-04 11:49 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Police Investigate Series of Sexual Batteries

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-02-26inBreaking News

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 — The City of Falls Church Police Department is investigating a series of sexual batteries that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, February 25, 2025 and seeks possible additional victims or witnesses to the crimes.

On February 25, officers were dispatched to four separate but similar reports of assault that occurred between approximately 8:55 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. In these incidents, an unknown suspect approached each victim from behind, groped their buttocks or genitals, then fled the scene on foot. The victims were adult females, fully clothed, and outside at the time of their assault. The incidents occurred in the 300 block of Grove Ave., the 100 block of E Broad St., the 400 block of W Broad St., and the 900 block of W Broad St., on either a sidewalk or in a parking lot.

The suspect is described as a young adult male with a slim build, between 5’0” and 5’5” in height, wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a black face mask, light-colored shoes, and carrying a light-colored sling bag or messenger bag. No other descriptors of the suspect are available at this time.

There may be additional incidents that have not been reported to police. Detectives are currently canvassing the area for further evidence and ask for any possible witnesses or nearby property owners with surveillance or doorbell cameras to contact the Police Department.

The community can expect an increased police presence in the areas of the reported assaults. The City of Falls Church Police Department reminds community members of the following safety tips when traveling on foot:

  • Be aware of your surroundings and the people around you at all times.
  • Stay alert and undistracted.
  • Walk in well-lit, high-traffic areas.
  • When possible, walk with another person or group of people.
  • If you see something suspicious, call 911 in an emergency or 703-241-5050 (TTY 711) in a non-emergency.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident or has information is asked to contact Detective B. Miranda at 703-248-5319 or bmiranda@fallschurchva.gov, or call the City of Falls Church non-emergency line at 703-241-5050 (TTY 711).

Recent News

Why We Need Your Support

Nicholas F. Benton 2025-05-29

As the News-Press entered its 35th year of consecutive weekly publication this spring (over 1,750 consecutive editions since March 1991),

Read More »
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

This Week’s Meridian Sports 5-29-2025

As the school year winds down, Meridian High School’s spring athletic programs are turning the page from regular season competition to postseason play. Several teams wrapped up their schedules last

Our Man In Arlington 5-29-2025

Some day I hope to put together a history of the many non-profit organizations in Arlington that serve the public good. The impulse to organize community groups to help others

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!