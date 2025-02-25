Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
White House Journalist Group Responds to Trump Move

     Tuesday, Feb. 25 — In a heated response to the announcement by Trump claiming a right to control the press that covers him, the president of the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) shot back today. Trump said last night that “asking the president of the United States questions in the Oval Office and aboard Air Force One is a privilege granted to journalists, not a legal right. We stand by our decision to hold the Fake News accountable for their lies.”

    Politico’s Eugene Daniels, current president of the WHCA issued the following response:

“This move tears at the independence of a free press in the United States. It suggests the government will choose the journalists who cover the president.  In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps. 

     “For generations, the working journalists elected to lead the White House Correspondents’ Association board have consistently expanded the WHCA’s membership and its pool rotations to facilitate the inclusion of new and emerging outlets. 

     “Since its founding in 1914, the WHCA has sought to ensure that the reporters, photographers, producers and technicians who actually do the work – 365 days of every year – decide amongst themselves how these rotations are operated, so as to ensure consistent professional standards and fairness in access on behalf of all readers, viewers and listeners.

     “To be clear, the White House did not give the WHCA board a heads up or have any discussions about today’s announcements. But the WHCA will never stop advocating for comprehensive access, full transparency and the right of the American public to read, listen to and watch reports from the White House, delivered without fear or favor.”    

