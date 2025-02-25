Patriots Host Fordham for Wednesday Night Affair

February 25, 2025

FAIRFAX, Va. – The George Mason University men’s basketball team (21-6, 12-2) returns to Fairfax for its penultimate regular season home game Wednesday night vs. Fordham (11-16, 3-11).

Tip-off between the Patriots and Rams is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+, featuring commentary from Voice of the Patriots Bill Rohland and former George Mason standout Chris Fleming (’09). In addition, Steve Kolbe will call the game on the GoMason Digital Network, with streaming coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. (ET).

PATRIOT POINTS

• The Patriots are 19-3 (.864) over their last 22 games.

• GM is coming off a 70-54 setback at VCU on Saturday. The loss snapped the Patriots’ 11-game win streak, which was the second-longest streak in the nation at the time. It was just the fourth time in school history the Patriots sported a 10+ game win streak.

• The Green & Gold have reached 12 A-10 wins for the first time in school history. GM and VCU both sport the best records in the league (12-2) with four games to play.

• GM’s 12-1 conference start was the best in the program’s 59-year history. GM’s 21-6 overall start marked its best since 2010-11. That team began 26-5 and won 16 games in a row en route to an NCAA Tournament berth.

• In the contest at VCU, GM led 24-23 at the half, but a 15-0 VCU run created separation early in the second half, and GM could not move closer than eight for the rest of the game.

• K.D. Johnson notched 12 points to go with a team-high three assists and two steals, while Darius Maddox (12) and Jalen Haynes (10) also scored in double figures for the Patriots. Johnson is averaging 9.8 points and shooting 46.2 percent from 3pt range over the past four games.

• George Mason ranks third in the nation in FG defense (.375) while also ranking high in effective FG defense (4th, .443), 2pt defense (6th, .440) and 3pt defense (16th, .296). The Patriots are 10th in scoring defense (62.4 ppg allowed) and 16th in overall defensive efficiency (0.948 points/possession).

• The Patriots are one of three teams in the nation to rank in the top-10 in overall FG defense, effective FG defense, 2pt defense and scoring defense (#2/2 Duke, #4/4 Houston).

• The Patriots are 6-0 in their last five contests decided by five points or less and 3-0 in their last three overtime games.

• GM is a perfect 12-0 when winning the turnover battle or if turnovers are tied this season.

• The Patriots are 17-1 when shooting 30 percent or better from from 3pt range on the season.

• George Mason is 15-1 at home this season and has won its first seven A-10 home games for the first time since the Patriots joined the league in 2013-14. A victory Wednesday would give GM 16 home wins for the first time in program history.

• George Mason is ranked 66th nationally in the Feb. 24 NET. GM also is 72nd in the Ken Pomeroy rankings. It marks the Patriots’ highest spot in the KenPom ledger since December 2011.

HISTORY vs. FORDHAM

Wednesday’s matchup marks the 17th all-time meeting between Mason and Fordham. The Rams hold a 10-6 advantage in the series, although the Patriots have won six of the past 10 matchups. GM holds a 4-1 advantage in EagleBank Arena. The teams also have met four times in the A-10 Tournament.

Last season, the Patriots dropped a 61-60 contest in the Bronx on Feb. 27, 2024. Darius Maddox posted 13 points (4-8 FG), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the game. Fordham went 10-of-17 (.588) from 3pt range in the second half and made 7-of-8 triples in a stretch that ultimately erased a 40-26 Mason lead with 12:22 remaining.

A LOOK AT THE RAMS (11-16, 3-11 A-10; NET #232, KenPom #227)

Fordham was picked 14th in the A-10 preseason poll. The Rams are 3-11 in A-10 play and have dropped their last four contests. Fordham averages 69.9 possessions/game (59th nationally), is second in the A-10 in fastbreak points (12.63/game) and is fourth in the league with 7.7 steals/contest. Jackie Johnson III leads the team and is second in the A-10 in scoring (18.9 ppg) while also dishing out 2.6 assists/contest. Japhet Medor adds 13.2 points/game and is fifth in the league in assists/contest (4.1), while Josh Rivera chips in 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds/game.

UP NEXT

George Mason hits the road for a Saturday (March 1) contest at Duquesne. Tip-off between the Patriots and Dukes is set for 2 p.m. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN+.