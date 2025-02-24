Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!
Jane Fonda Speaks Truth To Power in SAG Awards Speech
Nicholas F. Benton
Actress Jane Fonda at age 87 was on fire at the SAG-AFTRA awards ceremony televised last night. Upon receipt of a well-deserved lifetime achievement award, she delivered an impassioned, powerful address to the world about standing up to what is happening to our country now. “This is big time serious, folks,” she intoned. “We are in our documentary moment. This is it. It is not a rehearsal,” she said. “Let us be brave.”
If you have not seen the brief remarks as she delivered them, look for them on YouTube. It is worth it. The world needs the kind of uplifting call to arms, so to speak, that she provided. Indeed, it is time to resist with force and volume.
She alluded to the well-worn phrase, “What did you do in the war, daddy?” It is our time, each and every one of us, to decide how we are going to be able to answer that timeless question.
As I wrote in my column his week, the forces behind Trump/Musk believe the wrong side won World War II. They are chanting the slogans and waving the flags of the Nazi enemies of democracy that the generations of our parents and grandparents sacrificed so much to defeat, and did, to be benefit of all of us who have succeeded them.
It is on us now to honor that sacred effort with what we are now called upon to do.
