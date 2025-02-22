Meridian Girls Get Revenge On Skyline In 41-29 Regional Playoff Win

On Monday, the girls’ basketball team at Meridian High School closed out its regular season by losing 40-54 to Skyline at home. On Friday, the Mustangs (16-5) opened their postseason by facing that same Skyline team in the Regional Quarterfinals, this time with a much larger crowd and much higher stakes. Suffice to say, Chris Carrico and his squad weren’t ready for their season to be over just yet.

The Mustangs got off to a slow start, dropping the game’s first six points before a Nora Stufft layup got them on the board. Ellie Friesen followed with a three-pointer, but Meridian ended the first quarter trailing 12-7 after a scoring drought ensued. The second quarter went much better, as Rose Weatherly made a three to give Meridian its first lead at 14-13 and then Charlotte Lieu hit from deep to cap off a 13-1 run, and the Mustangs went into the half ahead by a score of 22-15.

Skyline wasn’t done yet, as the visitors scored the first four points of the second half and got within 24-22, but that was as close as they’d get the remainder of the way. Bridget Creed scored four straight points to put Meridian ahead by six with a frame to go, and the Mustang lead extended to double digits for the first time early in the fourth. After Skyline got within 32-25, Nora Stufft hit a long two-pointer and Weatherly made a fast break layup to all but seal it, and following some late free throws, Meridian earned the victory with a 41-29 final tally.

Lieu led all scorers with 10, the only Mustang to enter double figures, but all six girls who played significant minutes had at least five. Now, Meridian will go on the road to play the undefeated James Monroe Yellow Jackets in their hometown of Fredericksburg next Tuesday. A loss would end their season, but an upset win would advance them to the State Tournament.