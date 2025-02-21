Warner, Kaine Slam GOP Budget Resolution to Cut Taxes for Ultra Rich, Cut Programs Virginia Families Depend On

Feb 21 2025

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA), both members of the Senate Budget Committee, issued a statement after the Republican-led Senate voted to move a budget plan that will cut resources for programs everyday Virginians rely on in order to give tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans:

“As prices continue to rise, instead of focusing on finding ways to lower costs and cut taxes for the middle-class, Republicans in Washington are focused on cutting taxes for the wealthy at the expense of American families, seniors, veterans and students. In order to pay for Donald Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax cut, the benefits of which will largely flow to billionaires like Elon Musk, Republicans will have to gut vital programs that working- and middle-class Americans rely on, including health care, education, housing, and more. If Republicans continue to move forward with this short-sighted proposal, make no mistake: American families will be paying the price.”

Warner and Kaine filed a series of amendments to the Republican proposal that would have protected Virginia families against cuts to vital health, education and safety programs and held the Trump administration accountable for its assault on a responsive, accountable government, but Republicans refused to incorporate them.

###

Feb 20 2025

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and Thom Tillis and Ted Budd (both R-NC) today wrote to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, urging them to expeditiously allocate funding appropriated by Congress for public lands in Virginia and North Carolina that were ravaged by Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene devasted communities across North Carolina, Virginia, and large swaths of the Southeast in September 2024. Historic flooding and high winds resulted in over a hundred deaths, damaged and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and decimated critical regional infrastructure. Additionally, the storm caused unprecedented damage to public lands in western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia that are essential drivers of economic activity for many communities. The American Relief Act of 2025 contained robust funding to address natural disaster-related damage to public lands across the U.S., including $6.4 billion for the U.S. Forest Service and $2.3 billion for the National Park Service.

Wrote the senators, “Public lands managed by USDA and DOI are crucial economic engines for communities throughout western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia. For example, the National Park Service’s (NPS) most visited unit, the Blue Ridge Parkway, which spans 469 miles across the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina and Virginia, supports the economies of dozens of communities in our states. In 2023, 16.7 million visitors spent nearly $1.4 billion in communities surrounding the Parkway, which supported over 19,000 jobs. Helene decimated the Blue Ridge Parkway resulting in indefinite closures along large portions of the roadway and damage to many trails, historical sites, and recreational areas. The recovery effort for the Parkway will be one of the most significant and expensive infrastructure projects in the park’s history, and its success will be essential for the dozens of gateway communities that rely on the Parkway.”

Added the lawmakers, “In addition to National Park Service managed property, many of our communities in Southwest Virginia and western North Carolina contain U.S. Forest Service lands that were decimated by Hurricane Helene. This includes the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia, the Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee and North Carolina, and the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests in western North Carolina. These lands attract millions of visitors each year who contribute millions more in visitor spending that sustains countless small businesses and gateway communities.”

The senators also singled out the damage sustained by the Virginia Creeper Trail, writing, “Perhaps no Forest Service asset in the country suffered more damage from Hurricane Helene than the Virginia Creeper Trail, a 34-mile recreational trail that is co-managed by the Forest Service and the towns of Damascus and Abingdon in Southwest Virginia. The storm obliterated 18 miles of the Creeper Trail from Damascus to Whitetop, Virginia, destroying 18 trestles and washing away extended segments of the trail itself. The Creeper Trail is the most significant driver of economic activity in Damascus and one of the significant tourism destinations in the entire region. The trail attracts more then 200,000 visitors annually, supporting local bike shops, restaurants, and lodging. In all, the Creeper Trail contributes nearly $13 million annually in tourism spending to the region’s economy. A prolonged closure of the trail could have devasting consequences for Damascus and the entire region. It is critical that USDA and the Forest Service move quickly to allocate appropriated funding to rebuild the Creeper Trail to ensure Damascus and other localities that depend on the trail can fully recovery from Helene.”

Concluded the senators, “As our states continue to rebuild from Hurricane Helene, it is critical that this supplemental funding is deployed to our public lands swiftly to ensure a timely rebuild of these assets that our communities depend on.”

A full copy of the letter is available here.