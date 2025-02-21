Warner Files Amendments to Republican Budget Plan

Feb 20 2025

WASHINGTON – As the Senate prepares for an all-night vote-a-rama on the Republican reconciliation budget bill agenda that will cut taxes for the ultra-wealthy at the expense of Virginia families, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Budget Committee, filed 21 amendments to the GOP budget proposal to address the needs of working Americans and taking aim at the Trump administration’s lawlessness.

“As President Trump and Senate Republicans try to move a budget resolution clearing the way to cut taxes for the richest Americans at the expense of the programs working families depend on, it’s important to understand what we’re talking about here: the GOP plans to provide tax breaks for billionaires while slashing health care, education and public safety and doing nothing about the really big problems most Americans are facing, like the rising costs of housing and child care,” said Sen. Warner. “I hope some of my Republican friends will think twice about supporting a budget plan that cuts taxes for the richest and doubles down on the chaos of the Trump-Musk administration.”

Specifically, Warner’s amendments would:

Put senators on the record for raising costs, gutting programs American families rely on

Create a point of order against any reconciliation bill that would not decrease the cost of housing for American families. Text

Establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to providing benefits to survivors of miners who died due to pneumoconiosis. Text

Create a point of order against reconciliation legislation that would increase monthly student loan costs for borrowers of Federal student loans. Text

Establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to preserving funding and current staffing levels at the Department of Education. Text

Establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to providing affordable health care for American families, which may include making permanent the extended and expanded advance premium tax credits. Text

Create a point of order against reconciliation legislation that would increase the cost of child care for United State families. Text

Create a point of order against any reconciliation legislation that would increase health care costs for children receiving Medicaid. Text

Establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to prohibiting cuts to critical health programs, which may include preventing the institution of a Medicaid per capita cap policy. Text

Put senators on the record on combating Trump-Musk lawlessness and corruption