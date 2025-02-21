Senate Passes Warner Resolution Recognizing the 80th Anniversary of Iwo Jima

Feb 20 2025

WASHINGTON – Late yesterday evening, on the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, the United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the anniversary of the battle, which began on February 19, 1945, and lasted until March 26, 1945. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN) introduced the resolution earlier this month.

“The 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima is an opportunity to reflect on the bravery and perseverance of the Greatest Generation, and is an enduring reminder about the power of courage and unity in the face of adversity,” said Sen. Warner. “I am glad to see the Senate pass our resolution in honor of all those who fought at Iwo Jima, a group of brave servicemembers that included my late father, Marine Corporal Robert Warner.”

“For myself, every Marine, and many Americans, Iwo Jima is symbol of duty and sacrifice,” said Sen. Young. “I’m proud this resolution that recognizes the heroic servicemembers who gave their lives at Iwo Jima, honors those who fought in the battle, and reaffirms our reconciled friendship with Japan unanimously passed the Senate.”

The resolution:

Honors the Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Army Air Crew, and Coast Guardsmen who fought bravely on Iwo Jima;

Remembers the brave servicemembers who lost their lives in the battle;

Commemorates the iconic and historic raising of the United States flag on Mount Suribachi that occurred on February 23, 1945;

Encourages Americans to honor the veterans of Iwo Jima; and

Reaffirms the bonds of friendship and shared values that have developed between the United States and Japan over the last 80 years.

In addition to Sens. Warner and Young, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Chris Coons (D-DE), John Boozman (R-AR), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Angus King (I-ME), Rick Scott (R-FL), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jack Reed (D-RI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) also cosponsored the resolution.

Full text of the resolution can be found here.