Kaine Statement on Linda McMahon to be Secretary of Education

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, released the following statement on the nomination of Linda McMahon to be Secretary of Education:

“While I find some areas of common ground with Ms. McMahon, especially our support for robust career and technical education, I cannot vote for a Secretary of Education nominee who will willfully assist Donald Trump in abolishing the very Department she seeks to lead.”