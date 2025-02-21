George Mason Basketball and VCU Square Off For First Place Saturday in Richmond

February 21, 2025

FAIRFAX, Va. – The George Mason University men’s basketball team (21-5, 12-1) battles VCU (21-5, 11-2) for first place in the Atlantic 10 Saturday afternoon in Richmond.

Tip-off inside the Siegel Center between the Patriots and Rams is set for 4 p.m. Saturday’s game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network, featuring commentary from Chris Hassel and Chris Walker. In addition, Voice of the Patriots Bill Rohland will call the game on the GoMason Digital Network, with streaming coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m. (ET).

PATRIOT POINTS

• The Patriots currently own the nation’s second-longest win streak. GM has won 11 in a row and 19 of its past 21 games. It’s just the fourth time in school history the Patriots have sported a 10+ game win streak.

• The Green & Gold are in sole possession of first place in the conference standings, are four games ahead of third in the league ledger and have reached 12 A-10 wins for the first time in school history. GM leads VCU by one game heading into Saturday’s showdown.

• GM is off to the best conference start in the program’s 59-year history (12-1). GM’s 21-5 record marks the Patriots’ best overall start since 2010-11. That team began 26-5 and won 16 games in a row en route to an NCAA Tournament berth.

• Mason is coming off a thrilling 58-57 win over Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 15. GM trailed by 16 (37-21) with 2:54 to go in the first half, but held SJU scoreless in spurts of 4:28, 4:08 and 8:00 over the final 22+ minutes of action to complete the comeback.

• Jalen Haynes led the Patriots with an A-10 personal best 22 points and a game-high eight rebounds vs. the Hawks. He’s averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and shooting 55.1 percent over the past four games.

• George Mason ranks third in the nation in FG defense (.374) while also ranking high in effective FG defense (2nd, .441), 2pt defense (5th, .438) and 3pt defense (17th, .296). The Patriots are ninth in scoring defense (62.1 ppg allowed) and 15th in overall defensive efficiency (0.948 points/possession).

• The Patriots are one of four teams in the nation to rank in the top-10 in overall FG defense, effective FG defense, 2pt defense and scoring defense (#3/3 Duke, #5/5 Houston, San Diego State).

• The Patriots are 6-0 in their last five contests decided by five points or less and 3-0 in their last three overtime games.

• GM is a perfect 12-0 when winning the turnover battle or if turnovers are tied this season.

• The Patriots are 17-1 when shooting 30 percent or better from from 3pt range on the season. GM has made 41.8 percent (41-98) of its triples over the past five games.

• George Mason is 5-1 on the road in league play and has won five-straight road contests for the first time in the program’s A-10 history. GM is the first team to win at Dayton and St. Bonaventure in the same season since VCU in 2018-19.

• George Mason is receiving votes in this week’s AP and Coaches top-25 polls. The Patriots are ranked 62nd nationally in the Feb. 21 NET. GM also is 70th in the Ken Pomeroy rankings. It marks the Patriots’ highest spot in the KenPom ledger since December 2011.

HISTORY vs. VCU

Saturday’s game marks the 70th all-time meeting between old CAA and current A-10 foes George Mason and VCU. Mason is 13-16 at home, 8-24 on the road and 1-7 on neutral courts vs. the Rams (22-47 overall). The Patriots have won three of the past six matchups at the Siegel Center but have not defeated the Rams in Fairfax since February 2016.

Last season, the Rams won 54-50 in Fairfax on January 9, 2024. GM led 50-47 with 1:50 left, but could not score for the remainder of the game, as VCU tallied the final seven points of the contest. The Patriots held the Rams to just 35.3 percent shooting (18-51) overall and 23.1 percent (6-26) in the second half. But the Green & Gold went 0-for-15 from 3pt range and could not score on their final four possessions. It marked the first time the Patriots were held without a 3-pointer in a game since February 2009.

A LOOK AT THE RAMS (21-5, 11-2 A-10; NET #31, KenPom #31)

VCU was picked to win the Atlantic 10 in the league’s preseason poll and currently sits in second place in the standings with an 11-2 mark. The Rams dropped their A-10 opener at St. Bonaventure but have since rattled off wins in 11 of their past 12 contests. VCU features KenPom’s No. 23 defense (0.962 points/possession allowed) and No. 54 offense (1.160 points/possession). The Rams are sixth nationally in effective FG defense and 30th in turnovers forced/game (14.65). VCU also takes 28.9 3-pointers/contest (18th nationally). Joe Bamisile leads the team in scoring (15.9 ppg) and adds 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists/contest. Max Shulga posts 15.2 points/game, shoots 41.7 percent from 3pt range and is third in the A-10 in steals/game (1.88). Phillip Russell (11.3 ppg) and Zeb Jackson (10.4 ppg) also average double figures for the Rams.

UP NEXT

George Mason returns home to host Fordham on Wednesday (Feb. 26) in Fairfax. Tip-off between the Patriots and Rams is set for 7 p.m. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN+.

