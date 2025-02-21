Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-05-30 10:45 AM
Former KGB Chief Confirms He Recruited Trump in 1987

Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.
Friday, Feb. 21 — Former KGB head Alnur Musayev reports on X today that in 1987, the KGB.s Department 6 successfully recruited a 40-year-old American businessman named Donald Trump and he was given the code name of Krasnov.

     The goal of the Department 6 section of the KGB was specifically to recruit American businessmen, he explained.

     I have repeatedly reported my finding that an obscure pro-Moscow newsletter, the Executive Intelligence Review, had announced that Moscow liked the prospect of Trump becoming a future U.S. president in 1987 following a visit by Trump to Moscow that year. While it is not fully known what transpired on that trip, it can be surmised that classic KGB “kompromat: methods were involved. At any rate, Trump, upon returning to the U.S., took out full page ads in New York newspapers on some of his pet issues as he began testing the waters for a future in American electoral politics.

     Quite notably, the effort then led to Trump being offered a prime time TV show on NBC that ran for more than a decade, The Apprentice. This launched his career in public life in the U.S. One important question is, Who gave him that job?

