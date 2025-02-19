Yes, There Is Much We Can Do!

As good people the entire world over are in a frenzy trying to figure out what they can do to ameliorate, mitigate or attenuate the misery that is being foisted on us by the criminal Trump administration, we have a clear and present goal here in Virginia: to elect a Democratic governor this November while keeping Democratic control of the House of Delegates and Senate in Richmond.

Virginia is one of only two states (the other being New Jersey) with significant elections in this off-year, and it is vital both for the well-being of all Virginians but also for the world, that a massive surge of political suasion be exercised here now through November to put enough Democrats, led by gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, into office in Richmond that will help protect us all and help ignite the flames of justice and democracy in the hearts of the many, many millions among us that we must arouse to save our democracy in the face of the grave threats to it now coming from the White House.

It remains such a troubling fact that more eligible American adults didn’t vote at all than voted for either major candidate for president last November. Cutting into that number with due warnings about the assault on the rights and liberties we all enjoy by virtue of our democracy is something we all can play a role in achieving beginning right away. Let us not merely defeat something bad, but let us Win a renewed national commitment to democratic institutions where different points of view can be freely expressed and argued and where fairness, compassion and respect under the law are shared and cherished.

This is an extraordinary place to live, and by that we mean not only our beloved Falls Church and our beloved Northern Virginia, but our beloved national capital region as a whole. How readily do we overlook what we see when we are travelling into the capital! See those monuments, those memorials, those buildings, those flags? They all attest to and affirm a basic core value we are blessed to share as Americans, that for which way too many of our fellow men and women have had to sacrifice in order that we and future generations can enjoy it. There is not a single marble edifice in our nation’s capital that is not a heartfelt tribute to this value. There is not a single tombstone in our national cemetery, not a single flower placed there or at the Vietnam memorial that is not also a worthy tribute to it. It is blessed democracy that we hold dear to our hearts, that we hold our hands over as we pledge our allegiance. It is not the flag, but the meaning behind it, we cherish.

Fellow Virginians, we have our marching orders. Let us stand up and be counted, and don’t wait. We have a big, highly consequential election coming up sooner than you may think.