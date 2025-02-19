Warner, Kaine, Kiggans & Subramanyam Introduce Bill to Remove Unnecessary Burdens and Costs to Relocate Contaminated Chincoteague Water Wells

Feb 19 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and U.S. Reps. Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02) and Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA-10) introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to authorize NASA to negotiate an agreement with the Town of Chincoteague to address costs associated with relocating the contaminated water wells, reimburse for those identified costs, and provide more local control of the water supply to the Town of Chincoteague. Several of the Town’s wells are located on NASA property and have been contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). While the well water is currently being treated to remove PFAS and is safe to drink, these treatments must occur regularly, which is an ongoing cost for NASA. This bill offers a permanent solution to resolve the contamination management hurdle while saving the federal government money.

“We’re proud to introduce this bipartisan, bicameral legislation to remove unnecessary burdens to allow the Town of Chincoteague and NASA to come to an agreement on the costs of relocating contaminated water wells,” said the members. “We will keep working together to get this across the finish line.”

The legislation was passed by the U.S. Senate in December 2024, but it did not pass in the U.S. House of Representatives before the end of the 118th Congress and therefore must be reintroduced.

Full text of the Senate legislation can be found here.