Warner, Colleagues Warn IRS that Staffing Cuts will Wreak Havoc on Tax Refunds, Taxpayer Service, and Undermine Law Enforcement

Feb 18 2025

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, joined colleagues in warning the Trump administration and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) leadership that staffing reductions at the IRS resulting from Trump’s hiring freeze and potential layoffs would likely delay tax refunds, harm taxpayer service and undermine law enforcement efforts.

The senators urged the administration to end the IRS hiring freeze immediately, avoid further staffing cuts, and protect the Criminal Investigation division that plays a key role in combating drug and human trafficking, terrorism and sanctions evasion.

Regarding the impact of the hiring freeze and layoffs on taxpayer refunds and service, the senators wrote: “Americans need the IRS to be fully staffed with employees who can answer their questions, process their returns, send refunds, and keep IRS systems online and functional. It is nearly inevitable that this hiring freeze, compounded by layoffs and further reductions in staff mandated as a result of Elon Musk’s unprecedented power grab, will delay refunds and degrade taxpayer service. Millions of Americans plan their budgets around timely refunds every filing season. These reckless decisions on the part of Elon Musk and the Trump administration will likely cause serious financial hardship for people across the country.”

Regarding the impact on law enforcement and national security they continued, “IRS Criminal Investigation is at the forefront of federal law enforcement efforts to investigate fentanyl trafficking by cartels, human trafficking, terrorism financing, and sanctions evasion. For example, CI was the lead investigative agency in the largest international fentanyl/opioid seizure in U.S. history. This operation took down a massive drug trafficking operation and seized 864 kg of drugs, including an astounding 64kg of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced opioids, enough to kill thousands of people. CI was also responsible for the dismantling of several large fentanyl trafficking networks operated by the Sinaloa cartel, including a collaboration with Chinese money laundering organizations. An indefinite hiring freeze at CI would endanger both public safety and national security by directly hampering multi-agency efforts to pursue and dismantle these highly dangerous criminal networks.”

The letter was also signed by Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-OR), and U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) Bernie Sanders, (I-VT), Tina Smith (D-MN), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), and Peter Welch (D-VT).