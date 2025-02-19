Warner, Colleagues Urge Trump Administration to Fight Avian Flu Outbreak

Feb 19 2025

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined a bipartisan group of colleagues in writing to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, urging the administration to explore all available mitigation and prevention options to address the ongoing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

“The United States is now entering the fourth year of an outbreak of HPAI that has devastated farms, required the depopulation of more than 136 million birds on commercial poultry operations, and infected a small but growing number of farm workers. A new urgency is required from the USDA to address the evolving situation,” the lawmakers wrote. “We stand ready to work with you as you provide leadership on this vitally important issue, the largest animal health outbreak that the department has ever dealt with.”

“The ongoing HPAI outbreak continues to wreak havoc on turkey producers across the country, underscoring the need for decisive action and proactive solutions. We appreciate Senator Warner joining his Senate colleagues in urging USDA to explore every available tool to mitigate this threat. A comprehensive strategy — including global coordination on a vaccination strategy to ensure minimal trade impact — is critical to protecting poultry health, stabilizing our industry and ensuring consumers have access to safe, affordable turkey products for years to come,” said Leslee Oden, President and CEO, National Turkey Federation.

In the letter, the senators proposed:

A forward-looking strategy for vaccination in affected laying hens and turkeys;

Outreach to partners overseas to protect and maintain international trade;

The establishment of an HPAI Strategic Initiative to engage with industry experts and develop methods for prevention and response;

Support for states using the USDA’s National Milk Testing Strategy;

Ensuring auditors are both in place and qualified to carry out biosecurity assessments; and

Revising indemnity rates for laying hens and pullets to accurately compensate impacted producers.

In addition to Sen. Warner, the letter was signed by Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA), John Fetterman (D-PA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tina Smith (D-MN), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Tedd Budd (R-NC), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Todd Young (R-IN), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Roger Marshall (R-KS), David McCormick (R-PA), and Jerry Moran (R-KS).

A copy of the letter is available here.