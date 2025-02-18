Meridian Girls End Regular Season With 54-40 Loss To Skyline

The Meridian High School girls’ basketball team was home on Monday night to conclude

its regular season, playing Skyline in a game that was originally scheduled for last week. The

Mustangs entered the night at 16-4 on the season with a 13-2 record in their region, and

previously beat Skyline 60-34 on the road back on January 17 th .

This one, however, would not be as easy. Skyline scored the game’s first two buckets

before a Nora Stufft layup got Meridian on the board, and after trailing 7-10, the Mustangs gave

up an 8-0 run to end the first quarter. Skyline’s lead would extend to 14 before back-to-back

Ellie Friesen threes got the home team back within single digits, and Zoe Gale made a layup in

the closing seconds of the half to send Meridian into the intermission trailing by a manageable

margin of 20-25.

Skyline scored the first five points of the third quarter, after which Meridian coach Chris

Carrico gave his girls an earful of tough love in the huddle. They responded with an 11-0 run to

take their first lead of the night, but it would be short-lived – after entering the fourth quarter tied

at 32, Skyline would regain the upper hand and never look back. The visitors led 38-37 and then

went on a game-sealing 12-0 run to span most of the final frame, and a Charlotte Lieu three-

pointer to cut the deficit back to ten would be Meridian’s last score of the night as the Mustangs

lost 54-40.

That concludes Meridian’s regular season with a record of 16-5, and the Mustangs will

now await their opponent for Friday’s playoff opener, likely to be their only home game of the

postseason. There is a high chance that said opponent could once again be Skyline.