Meridian Boys Complete Perfect Regular Season With Road OT Win Over Skyline

Having already locked up the Northwestern District championship, the boys’ basketball

team at Meridian High School was playing for one purpose only on Monday night: the pride of

an undefeated regular season. On the road against a Skyline team that Meridian beat on a

memorable Will Davis buzzer-beater back on January 17 th , the Mustangs were set to face their

toughest test all year long.

Meridian controlled most of the game and fended off a few Skyline runs, as the Hawks

came back from a 17-10 deficit after the first quarter to trail 33-32 at halftime before later

erasing a much bigger Mustang lead. Meridian led 53-37 late in the third quarter, but the

advantage slowly whittled down, and Skyline took a 76-75 lead in the final minute before the

teams ultimately headed to overtime knotted up at 77. The Mustangs would dominate from there,

winning by a final tally of 90-81 to stay perfect on the year at 23-0.

Isaac Rosenberger scored 19 points to lead the Mustangs, while Davis added 18. John

Lyman (13), Billy Asel (10), and Jarrett Jardine (10) got into double figures as well. Jim Smith’s

squad will now return home and stay home as Meridian sets its sights on a deep postseason run,

with the first game of the regional playoffs set for Friday against an opponent to be determined.