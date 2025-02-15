Meridian Boys Rout Warren County, Clinch District Championship On Senior Night

The Meridian High School boys’ basketball team was home again on Friday night for the second of a back-to-back set of contests against the Warren County Wildcats, after winning 85-39 at their house on Thursday. This one would be a special one as it was Senior Night, and five members of the club – Jarrett Jardine, Isaac Rosenberger, John Lyman, John Alverson, and Billy Asel, as well as team manager Will Hladky – were all honored pregame for their efforts.

Head coach Jim Smith started all five aforementioned players (all besides Asel are regular starters to begin with), and suffice to say, they were fired up to make a statement. The Mustangs, who entered the game a perfect 21-0 while knowing a win would clinch the regular season Northwest District title, raced out to a big early lead as Rosenberger scored their first six points, and it was 13-0 before Warren County got on the board by way of two free throws. Those would be the Wildcats’ only points of the opening frame, as Meridian led 29-2 after eight minutes and then extended that advantage to 60-14 at halftime.

By the end of the third period, the Mustangs were just having fun out there, nearly cracking the century mark even before the running clock came into effect. It was 95-25 with the fourth quarter still to go, and they would end up topping their season-high in the scoring column (previously 105 against Brentsville) in what officially went down as a resounding 108-35 victory. Every single one of the fourteen players on the Meridian roster scored at least once, led by 16 from Marquis Myles. Rosenberger and Will Davis each chipped in with 15, while Jardine (12) and Asel (10) cracked double figures as well.

That brings the Mustangs to 22-0 with only one regular season game to go, at Skyline next Monday. They’ve achieved this mark despite losing their top two players from last year, point guard Daylen Martino (the 2023-24 Northwestern District Player of the Year) and big man Grant Greiner. For Smith, it’s been all about the next man up.

“They’re all bought into the program,” the decorated coach said of his pupils postgame. “There’s some schools, they’ll have a great team one year because they have a few good players. We try to think of ourselves where our players grow within the system, within the program.”

Smith then mentioned the kinship between the members of this year’s graduating class, four of whom – all besides Lyman, who transferred to Meridian prior to last season – have played together since they were in elementary school.

“It was hard not to tear up (during the ceremony),” he said.

It’s been a dream of a campaign for the Mustangs. Now, after they look to close out a perfect regular season against Skyline on Monday, they’ll be back home next Friday to begin their postseason run against an opponent to be determined. They’ll be staying there through the duration of the Northwestern District playoffs.