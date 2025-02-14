Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-05-24 5:45 AM
Printer Warns Tariffs Will Increase Cost of Production

2025-02-14inNews

A spokesman for the Delaware Printing Company that prints the News-Press sent a message to its clients this week warning of a cost increase if Trump’s tariff policies go into effect. She wrote the following: 

“The new administration has announced a 25% tariff on aluminum imports from key trade partners, set to take effect on March 12, 2025, which may impact our supply costs. Our press plates are custom manufactured in Germany to match our press design and quality standards. 

“Additionally, the 25% tariff on Canadian imports has been temporarily paused but is scheduled to be implemented on March 4, 2025. We use Canadian paper to ensure the high quality standards our customers expect. The U.S. relies heavily on Canadian newsprint due to limited domestic production.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and exploring options to mitigate cost increases.

“We are not making any price adjustments at this time for these supplies, as the final status of these tariffs remains uncertain. If they are enacted, we will asses the full impact and provide 

