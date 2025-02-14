Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
New F.C. Assessments Due Out By Next Tuesday, Shields Says

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields told the F.C. City Council at its meeting Monday night that annual real estate assessments from the City’s assessor Erwving Bailey will be in the mail by the middle of next week. The new assessments will be folded into the annual operating budget of the City of Falls Church that will include a tax rate (per $100 of assessed valuations) that will determine the tax bill for the coming fiscal year beginning July 1.

Last year, the residential assessments in the City were up only 3.72 percent, less than the rate of inflation while commercial real estate. 

