2025-05-24 5:45 AM
Meridian High Drama Dept. Wants Pillows Feb. 15

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-02-14inNews

The Meridian High School Theater Department is seeking public support for its upcoming production of A “Midsummer Night’s Dream.” “As we set out to create a unique dreamscape this spring, we’ve set our sights on building a soft world and need pillows, lots and lots of pillows,” stated drama teacher Shawn Northrip in an announcement yesterday.

He added, “In an attempt to flood our space with comfortable cushions we are planning a Pillow Drive on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon on the second floor of Meridian High, just outside of the Mustang Mug.

The public is invited to bring unneeded but clean pillows, throw pillows, couch cushions, futons, giant stuffed animals, foam, anything soft. We prefer donations to loans so we don’t feel bad about it if we spill something on them,” he said.

Recent News

