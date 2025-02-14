F.C. Retirement Program Boosted by Water Sale $

A report by Connie Rydberg, chair of the City’s Retirement Board, to the F.C. City Council Monday indicated that a robust investment policy has contributed to the health of the program, including from the investment of $9.2 million made by City Council from proceeds of the City’s sale of its water system to Fairfax County nine years ago. The investment was made at the urging of the late Councilman Ira Kaylin, David Snyder and Marybeth Connelly.

The yield on the investment has been 8.3 percent annually, Rydberg reported.