Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-05-24 5:44 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

F.C. Retirement Program Boosted by Water Sale $

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-02-14inNews

A report by Connie Rydberg, chair of the City’s Retirement Board, to the F.C. City Council Monday indicated that a robust investment policy has contributed to the health of the program, including from the investment of $9.2 million made by City Council from proceeds of the City’s sale of its water system to Fairfax County nine years ago. The investment was made at the urging of the late Councilman Ira Kaylin, David Snyder and Marybeth Connelly. 

The yield on the investment has been 8.3 percent annually, Rydberg reported.

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Mourning the Loss Of Rep. Connolly

The Falls Church News-Press joins people of good will everywhere who today are mourning the passing of U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly at age 75 at his home yesterday. Some of

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!