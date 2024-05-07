FCNP Now Accepting 2024 Summer Intern Applications

The Falls Church News-Press is now accepting intern applications for aspiring journalists, writers, graphic designers, digital marketers, and other creatives seeking experience with one of Northern Virginia’s only weekly print newspapers.

Summer internships typically begin in late May or early June, and continue through August, depending on school calendars

FCNP typically accepts 3-5 interns for the summer. Internships are unpaid, however we will verify hours for school internship programs, including those that compensate students for their time.

Interns work in the News-Press office Monday-Wednesday for roughly six hours per day and briefly on Thursdays for a post-issue team meeting, then work from home at their own pace based on assignments the rest of the week. On days not in-office, interns are expected to at minimum check and respond to email at the beginning and end of each work day.

In-office time is spent putting the paper together (we send our paper to print every Wednesday evening). Based on experience and preferences, interns may be tasked with anything from helping find content for our general sections (i.e. calendar, community news, school news, critter corner), helping create the pages in Adobe InDesign, posting stories to the website, or preparing to mail.

Each week, Interns are able to pitch story ideas or accept assignments to cover local happenings. Interns typically have bylines printed in the paper every 2-3 weeks, though those interested and able may end up writing nearly every week.

The News-Press office is a relaxed, friendly, and quiet environment, in the heart of Falls Church City next to countless eateries. Sodas are stocked and available throughout the day, and the office frequently orders pizza on Wednesdays while we get each issue out the door.

To apply for a summer internship with the Falls Church News-Press, send an introductory email to Brian Reach at breach@fcnp.com, along with samples of your writing/artwork and your ideal start/end dates. Applicants will be informed whether they have been accepted by the end of May.