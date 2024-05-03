Op. Ed: Sup. Jimenez on New Greener Mason Initiative

By Sup. Andres Jimenez, Mason District Supervisor, Fairfax County Board

My passion for environmental protection started in the West Virginia mountains as a kid. Though I was born in Bogota, Colombia, I grew up in West Virginia. My friends and I spent our summers exploring the mountains, camping and fishing. It’s an understatement to say those were different times; Our parents were happy so long as we made it home before dark, and big issues like climate change and pollution seemed far too daunting for us to tackle.

We know better now: oftentimes, the solutions to big problems lie in our own backyards. That ‘Think global, act local’ approach is at the heart of my office’s latest initiative, the Greener Mason Advisory Committee. This committee is the first of its kind in its hyper-local approach to tackling climate change. Volunteers will collaborate to find projects that can help us meet the climate goals set by Fairfax County in recent years.

What’s exciting about Greener Mason is we’re encouraging folks to participate who don’t necessarily have a climate background. We sought small business owners, parents, teachers, and any other Mason District residents who have a passion for the environment. Climate change isn’t a partisan issue; we can’t address it from the comfort of our own silos, whether they’re political, socio-economic, or otherwise. We need a diversity of voices.

When I started my professional career in environmental protection, I quickly realized how important it is for folks to be able to speak for themselves. I often say it’s not enough to have a seat at the table – you also need a voice. Greener Mason’s overarching goal is to ensure people have a platform to share their stories and ideas without relying on someone else to do it for them.

It’s only fitting we announce this committee formation this month as we celebrate “Earth Month” – another change since my environmental roots took hold as a kid. Earth Day started off as an annual celebration of environmental protection on April 22 and now spans an entire month with more than 1 billion people participating across 193 countries.

More changes lie ahead for our community and I often wonder what those will look like for my own daughters. We never know where the next groundbreaking idea will come from, so we’re going to find it here in Mason District.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors previously set long-term climate goals that include achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, reducing greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 and 75 percent by 2040, as well as sector-specific measures involving tree canopy coverage, clean transportation, and landfill diversion. Greener Mason Advisory Committee members will help identify short-term and long-term projects to recommend to Supervisor Jimenez for possible implication by the BoS to help achieve the county’s goals. The committee will operate as a force multiplier within the county’s strategic plan.

The Greener Mason Advisory Committee will meet quarterly beginning in May. Community members are welcome to attend these public meetings.