Editor’s Blog: April 26, 2024

David Pecker’s testimony in the Trump hush money election interference trial is undeniable proof positive that the main player in the proliferation of “fake news” in the U.S. is none other than Trump, himself, and his minions. Trump looked absolutely spent in the courtroom today, the worst I’ve ever seen. How much loniger can he endure this courtroom torture?

As for the U.S. Supreme Court case, Harvard law scholar Lawrence Tribe was beside himself on MSNBC today worried that a majority is willing to throw democracy out the window to protect Trump. These are incredibly critical times for humanity.