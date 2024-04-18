A Step Forward: Mayor Hardi Takes Office Hours Outdoors

Photo: Brian Reach

In the bustling community of The Little City, newly minted Mayor Letty Hardi is breaking the mold of traditional office hours by taking her meetings to the great outdoors. As part of her commitment to promoting both physical activity and community engagement, Mayor Hardi has introduced walking office hours, offering residents a unique opportunity to connect with their local government while exploring the City’s many scenic trails.

The Mayor’s Fitness Challenge, an annual event that pits Falls Church against neighboring Fairfax City and the Town of Vienna in a friendly competition of exercise minutes, serves as the backdrop for this innovative approach to civic engagement. Residents, city and school employees, and businesses in each locality are encouraged to register at tinyurl.com/FCNP0424fc and log their exercise minutes during the challenge, which began on March 16 and ends May 11. Participants use the Clockify app to track their activity.

While the primary goal of the challenge remains to out-exercise one another and claim the coveted trophy, Mayor Hardi is leveraging the spirit of competition to encourage residents to get moving — while taking an active role in shaping their community.

“I’ve been holding office hours for years, so this seemed like a great opportunity to combine being accessible to the community with some fitness and fresh air,” Mayor Hardi said, adding that she will resume coffeeshop office hours in June, after the challenge has ended.

On a gorgeous April afternoon last week, this writer had the privilege of joining Mayor Hardi and five fellow City residents for her walking office hours. Setting out from the entrance to Stream Valley Park next to The Byron, we embarked on a leisurely stroll through some of Falls Church’s many scenic trails, enjoying the fresh air and vibrant surroundings as we engaged in meaningful discussions about the issues facing our community.

One walker asked about a request she made for a temporary parking pass to accommodate a home health aide for a neighbor with mobility challenges, amidst ongoing development projects near their homes. Another inquired about the potential impact of increased funding for Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) on sports programs, which they say are understaffed. Another asked about the Governor sticking the City with a $1 million bill for WMATA Metrorail funding.

Mayor Hardi navigated each topic with an impressive depth of knowledge and familiarity, acknowledging the importance of addressing residents’ needs and clearly explaining the intricacies involved. Parking, she says, is a precious resource in the City — and yes, construction projects have squeezed certain neighborhoods for space — but once construction is complete, there will be enough for everyone, but in the meantime a temporary solution seems pragmatic to ensure accessibility; the City has both lowered taxes and increased school funding, thanks to a strong local economy, but the schools will determine how to best use the additional funds; the $1 million in WMATA Metrorail funding is not certain — a simple majority in the Virginia General Assembly may restore state funding — but regardless, City Council is holding firm with plans to reduce taxes, even if it means absorbing the unexpected additional expense.

Mayor Hardi’s approach to leadership seems genuinely rooted in a desire to connect with residents, listen to their concerns, and work collaboratively to find solutions. By meeting residents where they are, both literally and figuratively, Hardi is demonstrating a commitment to accessibility and responsiveness in governance. By engaging with transparency and informative dialogue, she empowers residents with knowledge, fostering a deeper understanding of the complex issues at hand.

Mayor Hardi’s walking office hours embody the essence of inclusive government and active citizenship, while leading by example and demonstrating the importance of holistic well-being. By meeting residents on the trails, she not only promotes physical activity and community connectivity but also fosters a culture of transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.

The walks align perfectly with the spirit of the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge, encouraging participants to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives while engaging in meaningful civic discourse.