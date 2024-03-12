Falls Church School Board and Falls Church City Education Association Reach Collective Bargaining Agreements

Falls Church, VA – March 12, 2024, The Falls Church School Board is pleased to announce the unanimous approval of two landmark Collective Bargaining Agreements with the Falls Church City Education Association (FCCEA), representing both certified and non-certified employees of the Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS). These agreements mark a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering a supportive and collaborative working environment for all our staff members.

After months of diligent negotiations and collaborative efforts, these agreements stand as a testament to the shared dedication of the FCCPS and the FCCEA toward enhancing the quality of education and the working conditions of our educators and support staff. The agreements encompass a range of topics, including salaries, benefits, and some working conditions, ensuring that our employees are supported and providing for the continuation of PEAC and SEAC and the creation of a labor-management committee.

The negotiation process, detailed on our website at https://www.fccps.org/page/collective-bargaining, was guided by mutual respect and a common goal: to ensure the highest standards of education for our students while recognizing and valuing the critical role our staff plays in achieving this mission. The Collective Bargaining Resolution and both Collective Bargaining Agreements are also available on the Collective Bargaining webpage.

School Board Chair Tate Gould expressed gratitude to the negotiating teams, stating, “These agreements reflect our collective commitment to creating a positive and nurturing environment for our staff and students. We extend our deepest appreciation to everyone involved in the negotiation process, especially the members of the FCCEA and the FCCPS staff, for their patience, dedication, and commitment to reaching this agreement.”

FCCEA President Pam Mahony conveyed the staff’s excitement and appreciation for the people who worked for several years to bring collective bargaining back to Falls Church. “We are grateful for the formalized contract structure that allows staff to engage with the Board to solve issues that affect working and learning conditions. We are happy that, together, we have created a process to ensure a more sustainable workforce in a community that we all love.”

The Falls Church City School Board and the FCCEA believe these agreements will benefit our employees and enhance the overall learning environment for our students. By investing in our staff, we are investing in the future of our students and the Falls Church community at large.

Please visit our website for more information about the Collective Bargaining Agreements and their impact on the FCCPS community.