GMU Men Earn 20th Win in Senior Day Rout

Mason took down Richmond, the A-10 regular season champions, by a decisive score of 64-46 as Darius Maddox led the way with 18 points. Woody Newton earned a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Jared Billups held Richmond’s Jordan King to only two points on three shot attempts. After some back-and-forth play throughout most of the first half, the Patriots took a five-point lead at the intermission and then created separation afterwards, spending the bulk of the second period ahead by double digits.

In 2006, Tony Skinn was the starting point guard on the historic George Mason University men’s basketball team that made history, helping lead the Patriots to the Final Four. In 2024, his first season as GMU’s head coach, he’s earned his alma mater a 20-win regular season for the first time since joining the Atlantic 10.

“I couldn’t be happier with the outcome tonight,” Skinn said postgame. “It’s a testament to these guys to go through the turbulence over the course of the year… they didn’t break, they didn’t fold, and we couldn’t ask for better momentum going into (the A-10 Tournament).”

Being the final regular season home game of the year, Mason’s four seniors – Ronald Polite, Malik Henry, Amari Kelly, and Tre’ Wood – were recognized for their efforts. Darius Maddox was not, despite being in his fourth season of college basketball, and there was a reason for that.

“I’m coming back next year,” Maddox told the media, revealing he will use his extra year of eligibility provided to all student-athletes who played during the COVID-19-impacted season in 2020-21.

Keyshawn Hall, GMU’s leading scorer and rebounder, missed his third consecutive game as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. Skinn is optimistic he can return for the postseason, which will begin Wednesday for the Patriots as they will take on St. Joes, Wednesday at 11:30 on USA network.