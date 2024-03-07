Beyer Secures Funding For Northern Virginia Affordable Housing, Infrastructure, Child Care, And Public Safety

March 6, 2024 (Washington, D.C.) – Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) today announced that he secured federal funding for 15 projects in Virginia’s 8th congressional district. These funds were included in FY24 appropriations legislation which the House passed on a bipartisan vote yesterday. It is expected to pass in the Senate and be signed into law by the end of the week.
“Affordable housing is a major need in Northern Virginia, and I am thrilled that I could help address this issue by securing federal funds for housing projects in all of the jurisdictions I represent: Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, and Fairfax County,” said Rep. Beyer. “I also secured funding to support crime prevention efforts and domestic violence victims, expand early childcare, and make infrastructure improvements, including projects to enhance pedestrian and bicyclist routes, and expand charging infrastructure to support electric bus fleets. And I was able to secure funding for several social service nonprofits working everyday in our community to serve those in need. Even in the minority amid a divided and chaotic Congress, I am laser focused on helping my constituents and benefitting Northern Virginia.”
The rules adopted by the House of Representatives allowed each Representative to submit FY24 funding requests for up to 15 projects in their district, within a limited scope of federal accounts and direct funds to state and local government and select non-profits, and with each Member certifying that they and their family have no financial interest in any project for which they request funding.
The list of projects for which Rep. Beyer secured funding follows below, with full details including accounts, disclosures, and Beyer’s letters to House Appropriations Committee explaining the requests available here.
Project Name: Arlington Boulevard Trail South Side Improvements
Recipient: Arlington County
Amount Funded: $720,000
Project Name: Mount Vernon Trail North Improvements
Recipient: Arlington County
Amount Funded: $1,323,575
Project Name: Monroe Park Playground Replacement
Recipient: Arlington County
Amount Funded: $500,000
Project Name: On-Route Electric Transit Bus Opportunity Chargers
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Funded: $1,000,000
Project Name: The Virginia Tech “Smart Mobility Lab”
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Funded: $963,000
Project Name: Pilot Program for Crime and Violence Prevention
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Funded: $670,000
Project Name: Restoration of Affordable Housing at 1022 Pendleton Street Boarding House
Recipient: City of Alexandria
Amount Funded: $850,000
Project Name: City of Falls Church Affordable Housing
Recipient: City of Falls Church
Amount Funded: $850,000
Project Name: Hillwood Avenue and South Roosevelt Street Signal Reconstruction
Recipient: City of Falls Church
Amount Funded: $500,000
Project Name: SafeStart
Recipient: Doorways
Amount Funded: $1,500,000
Project Name: Bush Hill Elementary Safe Routes to School
Recipient: Fairfax County
Amount Funded: $850,000
Project Name: Construction of an Early Childcare Center at the Original Mount Vernon High School
Recipient: Fairfax County
Amount Funded: $1,000,000
Project Name: Mason Neck Trail – Northern Segment
Recipient: Fairfax County
Amount Funded: $500,000
Project Name: Melwood Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project
Recipient: Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Inc.
Amount Funded: $500,000
Project Name: Purchase of the Sibert House, Apartment Property for Chronically Homeless Individuals
Recipient: PathForward, Inc.
Amount Funded: $1,342,704