Beyer Secures Funding For Northern Virginia Affordable Housing, Infrastructure, Child Care, And Public Safety

March 6, 2024 (Washington, D.C.) – Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) today announced that he secured federal funding for 15 projects in Virginia’s 8th congressional district. These funds were included in FY24 appropriations legislation which the House passed on a bipartisan vote yesterday. It is expected to pass in the Senate and be signed into law by the end of the week.

“Affordable housing is a major need in Northern Virginia, and I am thrilled that I could help address this issue by securing federal funds for housing projects in all of the jurisdictions I represent: Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, and Fairfax County,” said Rep. Beyer. “I also secured funding to support crime prevention efforts and domestic violence victims, expand early childcare, and make infrastructure improvements, including projects to enhance pedestrian and bicyclist routes, and expand charging infrastructure to support electric bus fleets. And I was able to secure funding for several social service nonprofits working everyday in our community to serve those in need. Even in the minority amid a divided and chaotic Congress, I am laser focused on helping my constituents and benefitting Northern Virginia.”

The rules adopted by the House of Representatives allowed each Representative to submit FY24 funding requests for up to 15 projects in their district, within a limited scope of federal accounts and direct funds to state and local government and select non-profits, and with each Member certifying that they and their family have no financial interest in any project for which they request funding.

The list of projects for which Rep. Beyer secured funding follows below, with full details including accounts, disclosures, and Beyer’s letters to House Appropriations Committee explaining the requests available here.



Project Name: Arlington Boulevard Trail South Side Improvements

Recipient: Arlington County

Amount Funded: $720,000

Project Name: Mount Vernon Trail North Improvements

Recipient: Arlington County

Amount Funded: $1,323,575

Project Name: Monroe Park Playground Replacement

Recipient: Arlington County

Amount Funded: $500,000

Project Name: On-Route Electric Transit Bus Opportunity Chargers

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Funded: $1,000,000

Project Name: The Virginia Tech “Smart Mobility Lab”

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Funded: $963,000

Project Name: Pilot Program for Crime and Violence Prevention

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Funded: $670,000

Project Name: Restoration of Affordable Housing at 1022 Pendleton Street Boarding House

Recipient: City of Alexandria

Amount Funded: $850,000

Project Name: City of Falls Church Affordable Housing

Recipient: City of Falls Church

Amount Funded: $850,000

Project Name: Hillwood Avenue and South Roosevelt Street Signal Reconstruction

Recipient: City of Falls Church

Amount Funded: $500,000

Project Name: SafeStart

Recipient: Doorways

Amount Funded: $1,500,000

Project Name: Bush Hill Elementary Safe Routes to School

Recipient: Fairfax County

Amount Funded: $850,000

Project Name: Construction of an Early Childcare Center at the Original Mount Vernon High School

Recipient: Fairfax County

Amount Funded: $1,000,000

Project Name: Mason Neck Trail – Northern Segment

Recipient: Fairfax County

Amount Funded: $500,000

Project Name: Melwood Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project

Recipient: Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Inc.

Amount Funded: $500,000

Project Name: Purchase of the Sibert House, Apartment Property for Chronically Homeless Individuals

Recipient: PathForward, Inc.

Amount Funded: $1,342,704