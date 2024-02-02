Sen. Salim: Casino Deal May Not Be Dead Despite Subcommittee Vote

Friday, Feb. 2 — Falls Church State Sen. Saddam Salim warned today that a bill that might allow to a casino to be built in nearby Tysons Corner may not be dead despite a 4-0 vote in a subcommittee yesterday to delay further legislative action for a year.

He was joined by Sen. Jennifer Boysko who issued an email saying, “The subcommittee recommended that the bill re-emerge during the 2025 General Assembly Session, Although the bill was voted to move to next year, the full Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee will review the subcommittee’s determination. The full committee traditionally honors the recommendation of the subcommittee; however, it is not required to accept that recommendation.

Sen. Salim stated, “While the recommendation still needs to be approved by the full committee, and the bill may come back in future sessions, this development underscores the importance of my constituent’s concerns, I remain committed to advocating for the best interests of our community, and I will continue to engage with stakeholders to ensure their voices are heard.”

Salim’s office added today, “While historically it would be unusual for a full committee vote to overrule a subcommittee recommendation, SB 675 will not be officially dead until the full finance committee votes to approve the recommendation of the subcommittee.”