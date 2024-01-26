Martino Returns, Leads Meridian Boys to Statement Win Over Skyline

Looking to bounce back from a Monday loss to Herndon and then a postponement against Liberty the next day, Meridian High School’s boys basketball team had a tough challenge in store for them on Thursday night as the defending regional champion Skyline Hawks came to town. On the plus side for the Mustangs, they’d have a fully healthy lineup for the first time all season as star sophomore point guard Daylen Martino returned from a wrist injury for his first action since January 3rd.

Merdian’s JV squad won a hotly contested 32-31 matchup, setting the tone for what was sure to be a tense evening, especially with Skyline’s passionate supporters making their presence felt. The visitors came out of the gates strong, scoring the game’s first six points before Grant Greiner got the Mustangs on the board, and though Meridian was able to earn some tough buckets, they found themselves trailing 23-11 after a frame as Skyline had its way offensively.

That changed in the second quarter, though, as the aggressive Mustang defense was able to slow down the pace and force some turnovers, and a few big shots got Meridian back into the game. Isaac Rosenberger scored what was for all intents and purposes a five-point play – he made a three while being fouled, then rebounded his own missed free throw and laid it in – to cut the deficit to 28-22, and then shortly afterwards a Martino deep ball kickstarted an 8-0 run that gave the Mustangs their first lead at 32-30.

Skyline tied it up at halftime with a late bucket, but Meridian had all the momentum, and an easy layup from Greiner opened up the second half as the Mustang lead expanded to 38-33 in the first few minutes after the break. This one was far from over, though, as Skyline tied things back up at 40, but Meridian responded with a 6-0 run to take its largest lead of the night. The advantage would grow to 50-43 after three, and the Mustangs continued to control the game in the final frame as a 5-0 run gave them a double-digit lead of 56-46 with six minutes remaining. Skyline ended up falling behind by as much as 14 before making a brief surge to cut it back within 62-53, and that’s when perhaps the highlight play of the night – a nearly full-court inbounds pass from Martino, on a string to a sprinting Will Davis for a quick two – all but sealed the statement win.

It was 67-58 when the final buzzer sounded, with Martino’s 16 points leading the way. Rosenberger (13), Davis (12), and Greiner (11) all got into double figures as well for the Mustangs, who improve to 13-1 on the year, their lone loss coming against Herndon on Monday. The come-from-behind victory is as much a feather in the cap of head coach Jim Smith as it is his tenacious players, as his adjustments after the first quarter left Skyline with no answers.

“We knew we just had to get settled in,” Smith said postgame. “That first quarter was probably the best they (Skyline) have played all year. So we just had to calm down, and get Daylen back into his rhythm… then we started hitting some big shots and took it from there.”

His son and assistant Bobby Smith noted the magnitude of the victory, against a team that trounced the Mustangs in both games the two teams played a season ago. “They’re the mountain we’ve been trying the climb these past couple years,” he said.

Meridian will be back at home this Saturday, when they make up the postponed Liberty game from earlier this week. That will begin a stretch of three games in four days for the Mustangs, which they’ll cap off when they host rival Brentsville next Tuesday.

