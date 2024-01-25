F.C.’s Richard McCall Dies at Age 81

Richard Lee “Dick” McCall, Jr., former president of the Falls Church Citizens for a Better City and a highly prestigious and talented leader, in a uniquely solid and level-headed way, both internationally and locally, died at age 81 last week.

McCall passed away January 18 at his home in Easton, Md. where he had relocated in recent years after many years living and raising his family in Falls Church. He was widely regarded as an outstanding public servant driven by a powerful moral suasion.

He witnessed war, famine, and the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide, but never lost his optimism and his unfailing sense of humor.

McCall was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 6, 1942 to Richard Lee McCall, Sr. and Virginia McCall. He had a sister (Nancy) and two brothers (Mike and Donn). He was educated at Hastings College, receiving a B.A. in Biology in 1964.

After a couple years working as field representative at the Teton National Life Insurance Company and as a chemist for the Wyoming State Highway Department, he worked as a staff writer for the United Press International in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from 1968 to 1971.

In the spring of 1967 he met his future wife Barbara Coy. They briefly moved to Hawaii but they moved back to Cheyenne and were married on January 27, 1968.

After covering U.S. Senator Gale McGee’s re-election campaign in 1970, he joined McGee’s Senate staff as a legislative aide and moved to Virginia. He held the position until 1977, when he became legislative aide to Democratic Senator and 1968 Presidential candidate Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota.

After Senator Humphrey’s death in 1978, McCall served under Humphrey’s widow, Muriel, who was appointed to his seat. McCall joined the professional staff of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in 1978, and was promoted to deputy staff director in 1979.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter nominated McCall as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs and McCall subsequently held the office from June 10, 1980 to January 21, 1981 when Carter left office.

McCall later served in the United States Agency for International Development In the early 1990s, his efforts focused bringing peace to El Salvador during their Civil War Conflict and later on Somalia and other humanitarian problems in the Horn of Africa. In the later 1990s, he focused on efforts at bringing peace to the African Great Lakes region, including conflicts in Sudan, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zimbabwe.

He joined Creative Associates International, Inc., a professional services firm, in 2002, as senior vice president and chairman of its council of senior advisors. His work there focused on stabilization of post-conflict situations in many places, including Afghanistan and Sudan.

As president of the CBC in Falls Church, McCall offered steady and wise leadership. He was a regular at the weekly information sharing lunches hosted by the Falls Church News-Press for years that included his updates on his latest readings of biographies of the Founding Fathers. He moved to Easton recently to be nearer his sons. When his sons, both graduates of Meridian (then George Mason) High School, were active football and basketball players, McCall was famously an avid fan attending and driving to attend countless events, and working the yardline markers at football games.

McCall is survived by his wife Barbara, their two sons Josh and Chris, and his five grandchildren, Avery, Cole, Alaina, Lauren, and Sydney and Josh’s Partner Samantha Fitzhugh.

Through McCall’s commitment to democracy and human rights, he was able to positively impact many lives and contribute to the resolution of many conflicts around the world. Remembering his colleague and old friend, former USAID Administrator Brian Atwood said “Dick McCall was the ideal public servant and as fine a human being as I have met.”

The family has offered a special thank you to Love in Your Home LLC for the incredible love and care they provided him in his last days on a daily basis and has urged friends to consider donating to Rock Steady which was an integral part of Richard’s Parkinson’s Program that relies on donations at Rock Steady, YMCA of the Chesapeake, 111-1 E, Dover St., Easton, MD 21801 in memory of Richard McCall.

A viewing will be Friday January 26, 4-7 p.m. at the Everly Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Rd., Alexandra, Va., and a service will be held on Saturday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1545 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, Va., followed by a procession at 12:30 p.m. to the Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church, 401 N. Roosevelt St., Falls Church. It will be followed by a reception at the Gannon residence, 204 E. Columbia St., Falls Church.

(McCall’s son Josh contributed to the compilation of this report)

Author Nicholas F. Benton Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.