Updated: Man Arrested, Will Face Charges for Fatally Wounding Dog

January 15, 2024 at 12:15 p.m. — Reyan Hassan Ibrahim, 25 years old of Broadlands, Virginia, was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police Department during a traffic stop near Dulles Airport at 11 a.m. today. He is being transported to the Loudoun County detention facility, and is expected to be extradited to face charges by the City of Falls Church for stabbing a dog that resulted in the animal being euthanized.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this dog,” said Acting Police Chief Jiwan Chhetri. “Pets are members of the family, and we grieve along with them. We give our thanks to our colleagues at the MWAA Police Department for their swift action. We also thank the community members who took down the license plate Information when they saw this heinous attack — it was a critical piece in catching this suspect.”

Around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, near the intersection of W. Broad Street and S. Maple Avenue., a suspect fatally stabbed a dog that was being walked by its owner. The dog was euthanized later as a result of its injuries. There were no injuries to humans.

Witnesses reported the suspect’s license plate number to the police, which is registered to Ibrahim.

Prior post:

Hassan Reyan Ibrahim is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Virginia tags.



January 15, 2024 — City of Falls Church Police are looking for Reyan Hassan Ibrahim for fatally stabbing a dog that was being walked by its owner. There were no injuries to humans. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 14, at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of W. Broad Street and S. Maple Avenue.



Ibrahim, of Broadlands, Virginia, is 25 years old and is driving his white 2006 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tags VYA-8587.



Please contact police if you have information on Ibrahim’s whereabouts: Det. Gandionko, cgandionko@fallschurchva.gov, 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).

