George Mason Patriots Match Best-Ever Start (13-2) with 79-67 Victory over Saint Louis

FAIRFAX, Va. – The George Mason University men’s basketball team (13-2, 2-0) is 13-2 for just the second time in their 57-year history. Knocking off Saint Louis (7-8, 0-2) 79-67 on Saturday afternoon inside EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots are 9-0 at home and have won 23 of their last 25 in Fairfax. The Patriots were able to take advantage of the turnovers, they forced the Billikens to commit 16 leading to a +11advantage in turnover points.

Star Sophomore forward Keyshawn Hall continues to pace the Green & Gold with a team-high 22 points (6-12 FG, 8-8 FT) to go along with eight rebounds in the win. Senior point guard Ronald Polite III added 19, and forward Amari Kelly contributed 13 with 11 coming from Senior Darius Maddox.

“The message to these guys was that no one is surprised by George Mason right now,” head coach Tony Skinn (’06) said. “You’re going to get the best version of every single team in this league. These guys bought into that. Practice was phenomenal yesterday and we brought that same energy tonight.”

Their 13-2 record ties the 1983-84 season for the best start in program history.

Mason will welcome the VCU Rams to Fairfax on Tuesday night. This will be a great test for the Patriots. While VCU has dropped their last 2, this will not be a game the Patriots cannot overlook. This huge rivalry game will be broadcast on MASN and streamed on ESPN+.

